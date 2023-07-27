"The game must penalise the fielding side by taking “their” time" - Tom Moody suggests innovative solution for slow over rates in Test cricket

Former Australia cricketer and renowned coach Tom Moody has suggested that the ICC should deduct time from the players' break to resolve the slow over rate issue and accommodate the lost overs in Test cricket.

As of now, there are on-field penalties for slow over rate in white-ball cricket, which involves an extra fielder being introduced inside the circle for overs bowled after the cut-off time for the innings. In Test cricket, penalties are in the form of match fees fine as well as potential points deduction from the World Test Championship (WTC) points deduction.

However, the ICC have eased on the punishments for such offences in Tests following an intervention by the Australian team, particularly by Usman Khawaja. The Men in Yellow were fined heavily during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final as well as the Ashes.

Tom Moody reckons that the designated 90 overs in a day should be bowled at any cost, even if it means a reduction in the Lunch and Tea break. He tweeted:

"Slow Over Rates, a solution to consider. With 90 overs expected the game must penalise the fielding side by taking “their” time. Simply expect 30 overs a session. If not completed take from the allocated breaks, 20 minutes off lunch & 10 minutes off tea."

He continued:

"Overs unfinished can be completed in the 30 minute window at the close of play. Total extra time created 60 minutes."

During the recently conducted ICC meeting in Durban, the governing body expressed their desire to implement on-field penalties for Test cricket as well from the next WTC cycle.

Players to be fined only upto 50 percent of their match fees for slow over rates

The recent amendment by the ICC sees a drastic reduction in penalties for slow-over rate in Tests. The fine of 20 percent matchfees set for per over behind has been reduced to five percent. Even in extreme cases of slow over-rate, which used to result in a fine of entire match fees has been reduced to 50 percent.

Defending his intent to speak to the ICC regarding the pertinent issue, Khawaja said ahead of the fourth Ashes Test:

"I was pretty frustrated with what was happening. I just thought someone has to find a way to speak to the ICC about it. We had played three games and they'd been three really good games with results, [providing] entertainment and we were getting fined 80% of our match fee. It's a lot of money."

What is a fair punishment for slow over rate and what measures can be done to ensure optimum rates in Tests? Let us know what you think.