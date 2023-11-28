Team India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad played a magnificent innings in the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28. The opener scored a splendid 123* off just 57 balls, which is also his maiden international hundred for the Men in Blue.

Gaikwad was a bit slow to get off the blocks and really struggled in the powerplay. However, he just changed gears towards the end of the innings and ensured that he got India to a mammoth total.

Fans on X were absolutely thrilled to see Ruturaj Gaikwad's acceleration and congratulated him for his sensational hundred. Here are some of the reactions:

Ruturaj Gaikwad exploded after Suryakumar Yadav's wicket

India lost a couple of early wickets and it was captain Suryakumar Yadav who looked to play the role of the aggressor. That ensured that even when Gaikwad couldn't time the ball well, India continued to score at a fair clip.

However, once SKY was dismissed for 39, Gaikwad realized it was his job to up the ante and he absolutely tore into the Australian bowling. It was almost as if he was hitting boundaries and sixes at will and no options seemed to work for Australia captain Matthew Wade.

He threw the ball to Glenn Maxwell in the final over and that gamble certainly didn't pay off as he was smashed for 30 runs. Gaikwad's blitz ensured India set a daunting target of 223 for the Aussies. The visitors have gotten off to a rollicking start, but need to keep going to have a crack at the target.

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia XI: Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson