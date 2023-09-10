"The hair won't fly, people won't be scared"- Shoaib Akhtar shares hilarious story involving the late Bob Woolmer

Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar revealed that he was close friends with former Pakistan coach, the late Bob Woolmer. The then coach was aware that Akhtar used to struggle with injuries and had to play through pain.

Woolmer advised Akhtar to shorten his run-up so that the pain caused by the brushing of the bones in his knee area wouldn't cause him as much pain. But the Pakistan speedster had a rather humorous reason for not following the advice.

Speaking in a video on the YouTube channel 'Wake up with Sorabh', here's what Shoaib Akhtar had to say about his bonding and conversations with Bob Woolmer:

"He (Bob Woolmer) advised me to shorten my run-up as he used to see I was in pain every day and used to take injections to play. But I told him 'Bob, if I have to die, let me die hard.' And what would have I done with a shortened run up. The hair won't fly, people won't be scared (laughs). He was one of the closest friends I ever had."

Shoaib Akhtar had batting ability as well

Shoaib Akhtar claimed that while he didn't enjoy batting as much as bowling, he was good enough to hold one end when his team needed him to. He gave an example of his contribution with the bat but also explained how it used to affect his bowling.

On this, Akhtar stated:

"I used to like batting and also had the ability. But then my bowling muscles used to get tired. I have stood up when the team needed me with the bat. I remember a Test in Karachi against India where I scored 45 and held one end. It was a bit difficult for me to bowl after that. I was a bit lazy towards the batting."

Akhtar has a highest score of 43 in ODIs which was a sensational cameo off just 16 balls in the 2003 World Cup against England.