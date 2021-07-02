The Hundred 2021: Complete list of players who have pulled out of the competition  

The inaugural edition of The Hundred will begin later this month, with the first game taking place at The Oval on July 22. However, the unique tournament has seen a flurry of withdrawals just weeks before its scheduled start.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) hopes The Hundred will revolutionize franchise cricket and attract new fans to the sport. From unique broadcasting strategies to live bands inside the stadium, the board is going all out to make The Hundred an event like no other.

However, late player withdrawals by some overseas stars have slightly dampened the build-up to The Hundred. The reality of packed international schedules, other franchise leagues and bio-bubble constraints have caused several players to opt-out of the competition.

Burdened with IPL commitments and international assignments in addition to the upcoming T20 World Cup, a slew of Australian players have pulled out of The Hundred. David Warner and Marcus Stoinis have already opted out of The Hundred as they seek to spend more time with their families.

Several other Australian players have pulled out due to a variety of reasons as well. Kane Williamson became the latest overseas player to pull out of The Hundred, withdrawing from his £80,000 contract at Birmingham Phoenix to manage his elbow injury.

The franchises haven’t taken long to find replacements, though, with many exciting overseas stars joining The Hundred. This includes Lungi Ngidi, Devon Conway and Quinton de Kock, amongst others.

Full list of players who have opted out of The Hundred

Here is the complete list of players who have pulled out of the competition. It shall be updated as and when more withdrawals get confirmed.

Glenn Maxwell (London Spirit)

David Warner (Southern Brave)

Marcus Stoinis (Southern Brave)

Kane Williamson (Birmingham Phoenix)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Birmingham Phoenix)

Nathan Coulter-Nile (Trent Rockets)

Jhye Richardson (Welsh Fire)

Kagiso Rabada (Manchester Originals)

