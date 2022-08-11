The Hundred 2022 Points Table (Updated) after Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave clash - August 11, 2022

Birmingham Phoenix faced the Southern Brave in the eighth match of the Hundred 2022 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Southern Brave skipper James Vince won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision backfired as Will Smeed of Birmingham Phoenix played one of the best innings in the Hundred’s history.

He smashed a fantastic ton, first in this format, to help his side post 176 runs on the board. The Brave bowlers struggled and managed to up only only four wickets.

The Phoenix bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over the Brave side on 123. The Brave batters never got going and kept losing wickets at regular intervals, falling short by 53 runs in the end.

Harry Brookes picked up a fifer and Kane Richardson also chipped in with three scalps to help their side complete a comprehensive win.

Will Smeed’s scintillating ton helps Phoenix register their first win of the Hundred 2022

Points Table after the conclusion of match 8

Will Smeed became the first player to score a century in the Hundred. His historic innings set the platform for the Phoenix to complete a crushing win over the defending champions.

With this win, the Phoenix registered their first win of this edition of the Hundred and have jumped to the third spot in the points table. The big win has also help them boost their net run-rate to +1.122.

Southern Brave, on the other hand, have slipped to sixth position in the points table. After a convincing win over the Welsh Fire in their opening game, they failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they suffered a heavy loss.

It has dented their net run-rate which is -0.211 at the moment. London Spirit continue to top the table with four points from two games.

