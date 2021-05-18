The Hundred to have live music at grounds during matches this season

The inaugural edition of The Hundred has already grabbed attention for several innovations that attempt to make the game more accessible to viewers. It has now decided to organize live music concerts during all games of The Hundred to add to the glamor of the league.

The decision was revealed in an exclusive report by The Mirror, with Brummie rapper Lady Sanity looking forward to getting on stage during a Birmingham Phoenix game at Edgbaston later this year.

“I’m excited to finally be on stage. Especially in Birmingham. I can’t wait to get back to live audiences,” Sanity said.

The Hundred will bring you that edge-of-your-seat action this summer, but what else are you looking forward to? 👇 — The Hundred (@thehundred) May 10, 2021

The England Cricket Board has teamed up with BBC Music to bring live music to The Hundred this year. Grounds will host numerous artists such as The Orielles, Jerub, Lady Sanity, Oscar Welsh and Coach Party amongst others.

The decision to combine live music with The Hundred will come as a huge relief for artists who have missed out on gigs over the past year due to the pandemic.

With music venues shut for most of the year, indie rockers The Orielles are excited to get back on stage for a Manchester Originals game at Old Trafford when The Hundred kicks off.

“It’s been far too long since we were on stage,” the group told the publication.

When will The Hundred begin?

Be like Jos Buttler. Get your hands on a Manchester Originals cap. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G3iptu4Rqr — The Hundred (@thehundred) May 13, 2021

The inaugural edition of The Hundred will feature eight teams battling each other in a round-robin format beginning July 22.

The eight city teams are named Manchester Originals, Birmingham Phoenix, Northern Superchargers, London Spirit, Oval Invincibles, Trent Rockets, Southern Brave and Welsh Fire. The two finalists will take on each other in the summit clash on August 21 at Lord’s.

With The Hundred scheduled for July-August, multiple reports suggest that many international stars may opt out of the tournament due to international schedules and quarantine restrictions.

The West Indies vs Australia white-ball series overlaps with The Hundred, with several stars from both teams having signed contracts with teams.

Pakistan is scheduled to travel to the Caribbean later as well, and the quarantine restrictions may prompt some of its players to opt out of the inaugural event.