The Hundred Men's 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Alex Hales and Jordan Thompson lead the charts – Updated after Match 7

Trent Rockets beat Northern Superchargers by seven wickets in the seventh match of The Hundred 2022 on Tuesday. The clash was held at the Headingley in Leeds.

The Northern Superchargers posted 152 on the board, losing eight wickets, after being put in to bat by the Rockets. A solid partnership between Roelof van der Merwe (30) and David Wiese (50) helped them post this total. Daniel Sams picked up three wickets for the Rockets.

The Rockets’ batters meant business right from the start of their innings. Contributions from Alex Hales (43) and Dawid Malan (88*) at the top of the order helped them chase down the total with six balls to spare. The Superchargers managed to pick up only three wickets as they suffered their first loss of this year’s competition.

The Hundred 2022 Most Runs list

Most Runs list updated after the conclusion of Match 7 (Image courtesy: The Hundred)

Alex Hales has been in sensational form in recent times. After scoring 58 in his first game against the Birmingham Phoenix, Hales continued his rich form against the Superchargers as he scored 43 off just 27 balls to help his side lay a solid platform. The Rockets’ opening batter has now scored 101 runs in two matches and is the current leading scorer of the competition.

Hales’ opening partner Dawid Malan has been contributing heavily for the Rockets as well. He is sitting below Hales in the Most Runs list with 96 runs to his name. He scored a match-winning knock of 88* against the Superchargers and will look to keep giving his side solid starts.

London Spirit’s skipper Eoin Morgan is placed third in the Most Runs list. He has scored 84 runs in two games, having faced 55 balls. Will Jacks of Oval invincibles follows Morgan in the list with 82 runs in two matches.

The Hundred 2022 Most Wickets list

Most Wickets list updated after Match 7 (Image courtesy: The Hundred)

Jordan Thompson of London Spirit is the current leading wicket-taker of The Hundred 2022. He has scalped six wickets in two games so far for the Spirit and will certainly play a big role for them going ahead in the competition.

Daniel Sams of Trent Rockets also has six wickets to his name and sits below Thompson in the Most Wickets list of the second edition of The Hundred. He picked up three wickets against the Northern Superchargers to help his side restrict the opposition to a low total.

Oval Invincibles’ Sunil Narine has five wickets to his name and is placed third in the Most Wickets list. The magician with the ball has bowled economical spells so far and will look to keep contributing to his team’s success in the upcoming games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee