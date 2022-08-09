The Hundred Men's 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Eoin Morgan and Jordan Thompson jump to the top spots – Updated after Match 6

Match Six of the Hundred 2022 saw London Spirit take on the Manchester Originals at the Lord’s London on August 8.

The Spirit carried forward their winning momentum after finishing on top in their first game. Batting first, they posted 160 on the board, losing six wickets. Zak Crawley top-scored with 41, while Kieron Pollard also played a fantastic cameo of 34 not out off just 11 balls.

The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over the Manchester Originals on 108 to help the Spirit win the game by 52 runs. None of the Originals’ batters got going, with only three managing to get to double digits.

Jordan Thompson starred with the ball, finishing with four wickets and helping his side register their second win of the competition.

The Hundred 2022 – Most runs list

Most Runs list after Match Six

London Spirit skipper Eoin Morgan leads the charts for most runs in the Hundred 2022.

He scored 37 from 26 balls against the Manchester Originals to take his tally to 84 runs. Morgan's knock also helped his side post a very good total on the board.

Will Jacks of the Oval Invincibles sits in second position with 82 runs to his name. He has also played two games and has faced 50 balls so far. Jacks is a vital cog in the Invincibles’ batting line up and will look to contribute big in their next game.

Southern Brave skipper James Vince played a massive role for his side in the first-ever edition of the Hundred last year. He has continued to step up and played a match-winning knock in their opening fixture against the Welsh Fire.

He scored 71 of just 41 balls and helped his side chase down 108 with ease. Vince is placed in third position, having played a match fewer than the top two, and will look to scale the peak in his side's next match.

The Hundred 2022 – Most wickets list

Most Wickets list after Match Six

Jordan Thompson of the London Spirit has jumped to the top spot in the most wickets charts of the Hundred 2022. He bowled brilliantly against the Manchester Originals, bagging four wickets and taking his tally to six from two games. Thompson is expected to continue playing a vital role for the Spirit.

Oval Invincibles’ Sunil Narine sits in second position on the most wickets list. The West Indian has five wickets to his name in two games and was instrumental in the Invincibles registering their first win of the competition. He picked up three wickets against Welsh Fire to help them win the game by 39 runs.

Daniel Sams of the Trent Rockets has three wickets to his name and is placed third on the list. London Spirit trio Nathan Ellis, Liam Dawson and Mason Crane follow Sams in the list with three wickets each.

