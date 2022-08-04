The Hundred Men's 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: James Vince and Chris Jordan lead the charts – Updated after Match 1

The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022 kicked off on August 3, with the defending champions Southern Brave taking on Welsh Fire at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Southern Brave skipper James Vince won the toss and opted to bowl first. The bowlers backed the decision as they bowled brilliantly and kept picking wickets at regular intervals as the Welsh Fire only managed to score 107 in their 100 balls. They lost seven wickets in the process.

Vince led the charge with the bat for the Brave as he scored an unbeaten on 71 off just 41 balls to help his side get across the line with nine wickets in hand. They chased down the total in just 70 balls to start their title defence on a winning note.

The Hundred 2022 Most runs list

Most Runs Table after the conclusion of Match 1

With the conclusion of the first game of the Hundred Men’s Competition 2022, James Vince leads the most runs list. Chasing 108, Vince, who opened the batting, played an outstanding knock of 71 to guide his side across the line. His innings composed of eight fours and a maximum.

The Welsh Fire batters never got going but Ben Duckett stood tall against the Brave bowlers. Coming in to bat with the score reading 16/2, Duckett took some time to settle. He played a good hand of 40 off 31 balls before departing on the 77th ball. His knock helped his side post a respectable total on the board.

Alex Davies, the Southern Brave opener, scored 26 in the opening game of the Hundred 2022 and sits at the third position in most runs list. He supported his skipper very well from the other end which helped them chase down the total with ease.

The Hundred 2022 Most wickets list

Most Wickets Table after the conclusion of Match 1

Chris Jordan of Southern Brave starred with the ball as he picked up two wickets, giving away only 16 runs in 15 balls bowled. He picked up the big wickets of Ben Duckett and Ryan Higgins, which helped his side restrict the Fire to 107.

Craig Overton also chipped in with two wickets and played a key role for the Southern Brave in the opening game of the Hundred 2022. He bowled 11 dot balls in a total of 20 and built pressure on the Fire batters. He sits at the second position in the most wickets list.

Southern Brave’s Michael Hogan picked up the big wicket of the dangerous Tom Banton to give his side the perfect start. He is placed at the third position in the most wickets list in this edition of the Hundred and will look to keep performing for his side to help them defend the title successfully.

