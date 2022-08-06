The Hundred Men's 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: James Vince and Daniel Sams lead the charts – Updated after Match 4

Trent Rockets couldn't have expected for a better start in the 2022 edition of The Hundred men's. The team, captained by Lewis Gregory, defeated Birmingham Phoenix by six wickets on Saturday, August 6 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

After being put in to bat first, Liam Livingston's 28-ball 47 helped the Phoenix post a competitive score of 143 for the loss of seven wickets. Miles Hammond and skipper Moeen Ali also made vital contributions. Daniel Sams and Samit Patel picked up three and two wickets respectively.

The Rockets lost Dawid Malan early, but Alex Hales and Colin Munro put on 52 runs for the second wicket to bring their team back into the contest. Munro got out after scoring 36, but Hales carried on to notch a 41-ball 58.

Joe Root also played a handy knock of 34 off 36. The Rockets got a few late wickets, but it wasn't enough for them to cross the finish line.

The Hundred 2022 - Most runs list

Southern Brave's James Vince remains the leading run-scorer in the tournament thus far. His top score of 71* against the Welsh Fire also remains the highest individual score in the competition so far.

Manchester Originals' Jos Buttler and Trent Rockets' Alex Hales are second and third in the list respectively. There is also a chance for the likes of Liam Livingstone and Eoin Morgan to climb the ladder.

The Hundred 2022 - Most wickets list

Trent Rockets' Daniel Sams has replaced London Spirit's Nathan Ellis as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. Both have three wickets apiece to their names, but Sams has a better economy rate of eight compared to Ellis's 8.40.

