The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Most Runs and Most Wickets: Jos Buttler and Gus Atkinson secure top spots- Updated after Match 17

Jos Buttler, the highest run-getter at The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 so far, has different plans for the season. Affirming his place at the top, the Manchester Originals’ captain is leading the batting charts with 165 runs in four games, despite a couple of top-notch performances coming on Day 12.

Oval Invincibles’ Jordan Cox enjoys the following spot, carrying 163 runs from four appearances. He possesses a high score of 73* in the season.

In third place, we have Northern Superchargers’ Tom Banton with 125 runs from three appearances.

Jos Buttler retains the top slot Gus Atkinson continues red-hot form

Gus Atkinson continues red-hot form, as far as bowling is concerned. Oval Invincibles’ Atkinson remained unaffected at the top of the bowling charts for another day. He has nine wickets from four matches. He has been rendering top-notch performances this season, and will surely end among the toppers.

Southern Brave's Tymal Mills sits in the second place with eight wickets from four innings, whereas Superchargers’ Parnell is placed next with seven wickets under his belt, coming off four appearances.

The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023 - Day 12 results

The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023 is done and dusted with Day 12 as 17 matches have been completed. Saturday, August 12, saw the 16th and 17th matches taking place, as Trent Rockets squared off against London Spirit, while Southern Brave took on Welsh Fire, respectively. The outcomes had an impact on stats as some of the players outperformed others.

In the opener of the day, the Spirit splendidly posted a total of 195 runs, with a special credit to Daniel Lawrence’s 93. It could have been the first century of the season, however, he was dismissed by Sam Cook.

In reply, the Rockets also showed stable batting as they collectively reached 193, falling just three runs short of the target. The Spirit won by a bare margin of two runs, meaning that Joe Root's knock of 72* for the Rockets went in vain.

In the second match of the day, the Fire could manage a total of 87 runs. It apparently looked easier to chase. Hence, the Brave ended the match in style, reaching 91/1 in just 59 balls. They thumbed up with a massive margin of nine wickets. Thanks to Finn Allen and David Conway who put up a good start.