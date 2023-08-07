The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Buttler and Afridi on top - Updated after Match 9

On its sixth day, The Hundred's Men's Competition 2023 saw two nail-biting games. While the Northern Superchargers battled fiercely with Southern Brave in the first match of the day, Oval Invincibles took on Welsh Fire in the concluding match. Both of the matches had a great impact on the players' batting and bowling positions.

The Superchargers compiled a splendid show, adding an astounding 201 runs in just 100 balls. They portrayed outstanding resilience, giving up only three wickets throughout their inning. Tom Banton, Matthew Short, and Harry Brook played pivotal roles, scoring 44, 77, and 63 runs sequentially to achieve this whopping total.

In reply, the Brave strived to keep up and could only come up with 141 runs. Tim David was the top-scorer for the Brave with 40 runs.

The Superchargers must credit their win to Reece Topley, who outshone them with a stellar three-wicket haul. He played an important role in halting the Brave's batting performance. Unfortunately, the second match of the day ended in a tie. Joe Clarke’s 69 helped the Fire amass 138 on batting first. Whereas, Atkinson’s three-wicket haul and splendid bowling helped his team not to chase a hefty target.

In response, the Invincibles had a poor start, however, top-order batter Jordan Cox added 51 to elevate the score. Tom Curran’s 38* also played an important role, however, the score was destined to tie in the end as they reached 138 in 100 balls. Shaheen Afridi and Ben Green scalped two wickets apiece.

Jos Buttler atop of batting charts

Manchester Originals’ Jos Buttler continues leading the batting charts. He has 99 runs from two innings and his position was not affected as a result of Day 6 matches.

Luke Wells of Fire has climbed to second place. Although he only scored 12 against Invincibles, his ranks have been improved as he now carries 93 runs from three games.

Chris Jordan of the Braves has slipped to third place. He has 92 runs from two appearances.

Shaheen Afridi leads the bowling charts

As far as the bowling charts are concerned, Shaheen Shah Afridi of Fire is leading with five wickets from three games.

Next, we have Reece Topley who jumped big after a surprising performance in his latest appearance. He has four wickets from two matches.

Atkinson of Invincibles is placed next with as many wickets from as many appearances but a slightly different average.