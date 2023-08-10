The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Buttler stays top, Topley moves up - Updated after Match 13

The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023 entered its ninth day on Wednesday, which saw two games taking place.

Northern Superchargers took on Trent Rockets in the opener, while Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals locked horns in the next. Following the two games, there was a string of changes in the batting and bowling charts.

In the first game of the day, the Superchargers batted splendidly to score 142 in 100 deliveries. David Wiese scored 54 at a strike rate of 216. In response, the Rockets could only come up with 139-7, with their highest score being 29. Wayne Parnells’ three-wicket haul led his side to a 3-run win.

Moving on to the second game of the day, it turned out to be a lopsided one The Originals smashed 186-5 in 100 deliveries. Jason Roy and Heinrich Klaasen played notable innings of 59 and 60 respectively.

In response, the Invincibles were bowled out for 92, with the Originals’ Spencer Johnson and Sunil Narine taking three wickets apiece.

Buttler retains top place in The Hundred batting charts

Jos Buttler retains his top place atop the batting charts.

Despite many outstanding performances on the ninth day, Originals’ Buttler retained his first position in the batting charts. Although he managed 23 against the Invincibles, he sits atop the batting charts with 165 runs in four games.

Fire’s Luke Well is second with 93 runs in three games, while Braves’ Chris Jordan has 92 runs from two outings.

Reece Topley rises up The Hundred Men's bowling charts

Shaheen Afridi stays at the top of the batting charts.

Superchargers’ Reece Topley has risen to the top of the bowling charts at The Hundred after managing two wickets against the Rockets in his recent appearance. He now has six wickets from three games.

Although Invincibles’ Atkinson also has six wickets in three games, he has a slightly higher average and economy rate than Topley. Narine, meanwhile, after a wonderful spell, is third with five wickets from three games.