The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Updated standings after Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Day 5

The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023 entered Day 5 on Saturday (August 5), where two matches were scheduled. While the day’s opener witnessed Manchester Originals taking on London Spirit, the second match was between Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets.

Although the latter was abandoned without a ball being bowled and the opener ended in no result, there were some changes on the points table.

Gaining a point as a result of the abandoned match, the Rockets are now leading the table. They opened their campaign with a win and, hence, have three points to their name with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.300.

On the other hand, Phoenix, having featured in two games, are sitting in fifth place. While their season’s opener saw no result, the recent match versus the Rockets was abandoned, giving them a point.

Spirit, who did not make a good start to the tournament, have gotten one point as a result of their washed-away match. They now occupy sit just above rock bottom with one point and an NRR of -0.117. The Originals, having lost in the opening match, have also one point to their name and are placed at the bottom of the table with an inferior NRR of -1.125.

Weather won the match on Day 5 of The Hundred

In the Originals vs Spirit match on Day 5, Jos Buttler and Co. opened the innings and scored 138 in 80 balls, losing five wickets. Buttler’s 62 helped them to a decent total, with Phil Salt and Max Holden making decent contributions as well. While Ashton Turned was striving to build the rhythm, the game had to be called off.

The Spirit bowlers conceded plenty of runs on what was a moist pitch. Against the odds, Ravi Bopara stood out with two wickets, conceding 13 runs in 10 balls. Daniel Worrall and Liam Dawson were the next best bowlers, managing a wicket each while conceding 15 runs (15 balls) and 27 runs (20 balls), respectively.

The weather did not give Spirit a chance to have its say in the chase, and both teams shared the points.