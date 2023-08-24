The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Updated standings after Manchester Original vs Southern Brave, Match 31

The 31st match of The Hundred 2023 was played on Day 23 of the season. Manchester Originals and Southern Brave were face to face in a fierce battle and Brave became the lucky team of the day. The match results impacted players’ rankings in the batting and bowling charts as they performed differently.

The Originals, batting first, compiled 130 for the loss of eight wickets. Their not-so-decent score had contributions from Jos Buttler’s 45 while Wayne Madsen was next best in batting lineup with 22 runs. Tymal Mills of Brave showed resilience and shone with a three-wicket haul.

When it came to Brave’s chase, opener Finn Allen departed on 15. However, his partner Devon Conway played a sensational knock of 54 to elevate the score.

The game was further extended in Brave’s favour by James Vince’s 33. Their lineup managed to compile 134 and won by a decent margin of six wickets. Zaman Khan of the Originals was the best bowler with two wickets.

Jos Buttler’s place unaffected in the batting charts

Buttler has made sure that he gets no competition when it comes to leading The Hundred 2023 batting charts. He continues to be at the top with 298 runs from eight innings.

In the second place, we have Northern’s Harry Brook, who significantly rose above the ranks after a century against the Fire. In third place, we have Colin Munro with 221 runs from seven innings.

Tymal Mills secures top place in bowling charts

As far as the bowling charts are concerned, Tymal Mills of the Brave secures the top spot. He has 15 wickets under his belt from seven innings.

Reece Topley of the Superchargers sits next with 13 wickets from eight innings. Whereas Daniel Sams, hailing from the Rockets’ squad, has 12 scalps to his name from seven matches.

The competition is on the verge of ending and it will be exciting to see which players will end among the top 3 across the batting and bowling stats.