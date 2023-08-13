The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Updated standings after Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Day 12

The Hundred Men’s Competition for 2023, after 12 days, has had 17 contests. On August 12, the 16th and 17th games took place, featuring clashes between Trent Rockets and London Spirit, and Southern Brave and Welsh Fire.

Spirit, after registering a win over the Rockets, are fifth. They have an NRR of -0.016. Notably, it was their first win of the season after two rain-affected games and a loss. Meanwhile, the Rockets are sixth with one win, two defeats, and a rain-affected game.

After beating the Fire, the Brave are third with two wins in five games. They have a net run rate of -0.028. The Fire, meanwhile, occupy the next position in the points table with as many wins but a lower NRR of -0.357. Both teams are on five points apiece.

Oval Invincibles lead The Hundred points table with three wins and a tied game.

Spirit and Brave emerge victorious on The Hundred Day 12

In the first game of the day at the Hundred, London Spirit put on an outstanding exhibition of batting, piling up a daunting total of 195, with Daniel Lawrence starring with 93. He was on the cusp of scoring the season's first hundred but was dismissed by Sam Cook before reaching the landmark.

In response, Trent Rockets responded admirably, managing 193, but fell narrowly short, despite former England captain Joe Root scoring an unbeaten 72.

Moving on to the second game of the day, the Fire collapsed to a below-par total of 87. Tymal Mills took four wickets and starred with a hat-trick, only the second in competition history, while George Garton took three. The Brave, in response, chased down the target with comfort and elegance, reaching 91-1 in a mere 59 deliveries.

The Brave's win featured Finn Allen and David Conway contributing handsomely. The former scored 31 and was the lone wicket to fall, while Conway bagged an unbeaten 35.