The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Updated standings after Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Day 4

After winning the toss, the Welsh Fire elected to bowl first versus Southern Brave in the fifth match of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023. As a consequence of the match, there were some changes spotted on the points table. While some teams achieved the best of the rankings, others slipped down, and a few retained their places.

Despite encountering a defeat versus the Brave, the Fire is leading the charts. They opened their campaign on a good note, however, could not retain the streak. They are carrying a net run rate of 0.500 along with two points.

The Braves, who lost to them, are sitting in fourth place with one win in two games. Although they kicked off on a high note with a win, but could not keep the momentum in the next match. They have an NRR of -0.534 and two points.

Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles are enjoying third and fourth places respectively. Both have featured in one match so far and managed to come up victorious. Only a slight difference in the NRR has set them apart.

The Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers faced a washed-away encounter and, hence, were awarded a point each. Whereas, having lost in their respective openers, London Spirit and Manchester Original are hitting the last two spots, respectively.

Braves win on Day 4 of The Hundred

The Fire conceded a target of 148 runs from 100 balls. Notably, Braves' innings glimpsed noteworthy contributions from Chris Jordan, who smashed a remarkable 70 runs remaining not out and rescuing the team after a shaky beginning from the openers.

Fire’s Haris Rauf's extraordinary bowling played a pivotal role, as he halted the game and clutched three wickets. The other bowlers also chipped in, each managing to pick a scalp.

In reply, the Fire's opener Luke Wells managed to score 24 runs, whereas, Joe Clarke came across a golden duck. Stephen Eskinzai's speedy 31 contributed a much-needed boost to attaining the total. Tom Abell and Glenn Philips made decent renderings, and David Willey's knock of 31 further elevated the team's chances. Ben Green added 16 runs.

Despite trying their hundred percent, they barely missed the triumph by just three runs, causing a narrow two-run win for the Braves' over them.