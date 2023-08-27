The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Buttler and Tymal Mills remain toppers - Updated after Eliminator

In a rousing contest at The Oval on August 26, 2023, the Manchester Originals emerged triumphant against the Southern Brave in The Hundred Men's tournament. The Originals compiled an exceptional array of batting, tracking down their target with 4 balls to save, winning by a decent margin of seven wickets.

The lead of the match was absolutely Jos Buttler, who was awarded the Player of the Match for his exceptional performance. Buttler played a thrilling innings, scoring 82 runs from just 46 balls. His fierce batting style, including six fours and five sixes, put the Southern Brave bowlers under enormous pressure. Phil Salt also assisted immensely, reaching nearly a half-century.

Finn Allen of the Southern Brave portrayed his powers with the bat by adding a blazing 69 runs from 38 deliveries before being ousted by Walter. Devon Conway and James Vince also played key parts in the Brave's batting lineup, with Conway staying unbeaten at 51 and Vince gathering 56 runs at an unexpected strike rate of 224.00.

Buttler retains top place for another day

Jos Buttler emerged as the top run-scorer, gathering 380 runs in 9 innings with an outstanding average of 47.50. He has been in red-hot form and continued leading the charts for another day.

Finn Allen is close behind with 240 runs in 9 innings, carrying an average of 26.66. Harry Brook also appeared eminently in the index with 238 runs in seven innings and an average of 47.60.

Tymal Mills continues leading

In the bowling unit, Tymal Mills guided the pack with 16 wickets in eight innings, bragging an outstanding average of 13.06. He collected a wicket in his latest outing to add to his tally.

Superchargers' Reece Topley follows with 13 wickets in eight innings at an average of 16.00, whereas Daniel Sams of Rockets has ensured 12 wickets in seven innings with an average of 17.91.