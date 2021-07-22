The Hundred's first-ever fixture becomes the most-watched women's cricket match on record in the UK

The Hundred commenced yesterday with a warm reception at the Kia Oval in London. The Manchester Originals and Oval Invincibles women's teams squared off in the curtain-raiser contest of the innovative league. Both teams fought well, but in the end, the Oval Invincibles edged out Manchester in the thriller by chasing down the target with two balls to spare.

Cricket fans also showered their love for the new format of the game. Millions of fans watched the intense action of The Hundred on television and helped women's cricket reach new heights.

Reportedly the contest between Manchester Originals and Oval Invincibles on Wednesday night garnered a record 1.95 million peak views, the highest for any women's match streamed on TV in the UK. It is a very encouraging sign for the growth of women's cricket as the viewership interest will gradually improve the economic state of the female division of cricket.

The first match of #TheHundred was the most-watched women's cricket match on TV in the UK, reaching a peak audience of 1.95m people 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mL48t5F57g — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 22, 2021

First impressions of The Hundred

On opening night of the Hundred, Manchester Originals won the toss and chose to bat first at the Kia Oval. They managed to score 135/6 in 100 balls on the back of 42 from opener Lizelle Lee.

Indian T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a quickfire knock of 29(in 16 balls) to provide impetus to her side in the death overs. Tash Farrant (three wickets) and Marizanne Kapp(2/20) starred with the ball for the home side.

😲 @ImHarmanpreet 😲



Now THAT is how you hit a cricket ball! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/Mr0KL2kDmw — The Hundred (@thehundred) July 21, 2021

In reply, the Oval Invincibles got off to their worst possible start to The Hundred. Manchester Originals skipper Kate Cross picked up three quick wickets and reduced the opponents to 12/3 after 16 balls in the second innings. Soon Laura Jackson also joined the party and dismissed Fran Wilson.

Oval Invincibles skipper Dane van Niekerk(56) and Marizanne Kapp(38) joined hands at this stage(32/4) and built an outstanding partnership to take their team to the shores of victory.

After Marizanne Kapp departed in the end, Mady Villiers(16 in 8 balls) played a cameo to help the team chase down the target with two balls to spare in the innings.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar