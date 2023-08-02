The Hundred Women’s 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets Standings: Smriti Mandhana and Mary Taylor lead - Updated after Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets

The much-awaited The Hundred 2023 men’s and women’s competition kick-started on Tuesday, August 1.

The first match of the women’s tournament saw Southern Brave (SB) squaring off against Trent Rockets (TR). The results began the players taking places in batting and bowling charts.

SB batted first and scored a decent 157/6 thanks to Smriti Mandhana’s 57 and Maia Bouchier's 31. Bryony Smith, with two scalps, was the Rockets' leading wicket-taker.

TR made a slightly poor start to their chase. While both openers could not settle for longer, middle-order batter Nat Sciver stuck around to score 49 off 31. Harmanpreet Kaur, with 22 runs, tried to take her take over the line but failed to do so.

They could only reach 130 in their innings, with a slow run rate costing them the match. For the Brave, Mary Taylor picked up three wickets while Georgia Adam had two scalps to her name.

Smriti Mandhana tops the batting charts

Smriti Mandhana takes control of batting charts (P.c-CricTracker)

In the batting charts, Smriti Mandhana is sitting at the top with 57 runs. She will now strive to carry on these performances ahead. In second place is Nat Sciver, whose 49-run innings came in a lost cause. Maia Bouchier is this with 31 runs on the board.

Mary Taylor leads the batting charts

Mary Taylor leads the batting charts (P.C-CricTracker)

Moving to the bowling charts, Mary Taylor is on top with three wickets under her belt. She conceded only 18 runs in 20 balls against the Rockets. In second place is Georgia Adams, who conceded 25 runs in 20 balls and picked up two crucial wickets against the Rockets.

Trent Rockets' Bryony Smith, with two wickets to her name, sits behind Adams due to her average and economic rates. She conceded 34 runs from 20 balls.