The Hundred Women’s 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Smriti Mandhana drops to second, Georgia Adams Continues Leading - Updated after Match 24

The 24th match of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 reached the 19th day of the tournament. The London Spirit Women and the Northern Superchargers Women locked horns in a fierce battle. Some of the players outshone others, while many failed to impress. Hence, there were significant changes in both the batting and bowling charts.

It was not a steady start for the Spirit. Opener Niamh Holland departed for two while, Danielle Gibson chipped in with 24. Melanie Kerr scored crucial 60 runs knock but lacked support as they could only muster 135/7 in their 20 overs.

Davidson Richards, Georgia Wareham, Lucy Higham, and Linsey Smith picked up one wicket each to restrict their opponents to a paltry total.

In response, The Northern Superchargers’ Women chased down 136 99 balls with four wickets to spare. Jemima Rodrigues and Phoebe Litchfield were instrumental with 30 and 38 runs, respectively, to put the team on top. Sarah Glenn picked up a three-wicket haul but it didn't yield any result.

Smriti Mandhana slips to second in the batting charts of The Hundred Women's

Smriti Mandhana slips to second in the batting charts

Phoebe Litchfield was a few runs behind Smriti Mandhana before their game against the London Spirit Women. After her 38-run knock, she is now sitting in first place with 225 runs from six innings.

Smriti Mandhana slipped to second place with just a run behind Litchfield. Having featured in six matches, the left-handed batter has 224 runs under her belt.

Welsh Fire’s Tammy Beaumont occupies third place with 213 runs from five appearances and is very much in the competition to vie for the top place.

Sarah Glenn rises to second place on the bowling charts of The Hundred Women’s

Glenn rises to second place on the bowling charts

When it comes to the bowling charts of The Hundred Women’s, Georgia Adams of the Brave sits pretty well in the top spot with 14 wickets from six games.

London Spirit’s Sarah Glenn picked up three wickets, taking her tally to nine from four games, which propelled her to the second spot. Marizanne Kapp has nine wickets to her name but has played one game more.