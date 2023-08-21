The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Beaumont and Georgia Adams Leads - Updated after Match 26

On August 20, 2023, the Hundred Women's Competition saw two buzzing matches that had a notable mark on the tournament's statistics, both in the batting and bowling departments. The day began with contention between the Northern Super Chargers and the Manchester Originals, ending with a showdown between the Welsh Fire and the London Spirit.

In the opening match, the Northern Super Chargers stationed a decent total of 107/8 in their allocated 100 balls, with Originals pursuing a target of 108. Originals reached 108/7 with just one ball to save, assuring a nail-biting win by three wickets.

The second match of the day took place at Cardiff, where the Welsh Fire encountered the London Spirit. Welsh Fire's women's team set on an amazing performance, stashing 161/4 in their 100 balls, while London Spirit contrived 138/7 in response, resulting in a 23-run win for the Fire.

Tammy Beaumont rises to the top slot

Notably, in the aftermath of these matches, noteworthy transformations happened in the batting statistics. Tammy Beaumont of the Welsh Fire aviated from the third position to the ultimate place after her great innings of 40 runs in the latest game. She now has a total of 253 runs from six matches and stays the only centurion of the season.

The Brave's Smriti Mandhana maintained her second standing with 226 runs from seven games, while Phoebe Litchfield of the Super Chargers sank to third place after managing only one run in her latest appearance. Although she shares the same run total as Mandhana, her average varies negligibly.

Georgia Adams retains first place

Shifting to the bowling department, Georgia Adams of the Brave persisted to lead with a superb 15 wickets from seven games.

Shabnim Ismail of the Welsh Fire made substantial gains, ensuring the second position with 11 wickets from six games, including a vital 2-wicket performance against the Spirit on August 20th.

In third place is Georgia Wareham of the Super Chargers with 11 wickets from seven games, underlined by a superb 3-wicket haul against the Originals.