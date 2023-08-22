The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Beaumont and Georgia Adams Leads - Updated after Match 29

Match 29 of The Hundred Women's Competition took place at The Oval on August 21, 2023. The Oval Invincibles faced off against the Trent Rockets, and there were some changes in both the batting and bowling charts following this game.

The Oval Invincibles (Women) smashed a competitive total of 155/6 in their allocated 100 balls. Nadine de Klerk played a pivotal role and was named the Player of the Match. She slashed an explosive 51* runs off just 25 balls and also contributed with the ball, picking up 1 wicket for 35 runs.

The Rockets put up a bold response in their quest for victory, but fell just short, scoring 152/8. Lizelle Lee's brilliant innings of 61 went in vain as her team fell short by a slim margin of 3 runs.

Beaumont secures top spot

In the aftermath of this compelling match, let's take a look at the revised statistics for the top three standout batters and bowlers in The Hundred Women's Competition:

Welsh Fire's Tammy Beaumont has been in outstanding form, accumulating 253 runs in 6 matches. Her brilliant performance has seen her jump to the top spot of the contest.

Smriti Mandhana has showcased her consistency with the bat for the Northern Superchargers, scoring 226 runs in 7 games. Her contributions have placed her second in the charts.

Bryony Smith has also scored 226 runs in 7 games, depicting her capacity to dock the innings for the Trent Rockets (Women). This rendition has placed her in the third place.

Georgia Adams retains the first position

Georgia Adams of Southern Brave has been impressive, taking 15 wickets in 7 games, with best bowling figures of 4/11.

She has maintained her top spot. Marizane Kapp from the Oval Invincibles has also been in supreme form, declaring 11 wickets in 7 games. Her best bowling figures are 4/18 in the season and is placed just after Adams.

Next is Shabnam Ismail of Welsh Fire. She has been a constant performer, amassing 11 wickets from 6 games, putting her in the third position in the bowling charts.