The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Danni and Georgia Adams end as toppers - Updated after Final

On August 27th, 2023, the curtains fell on the third season of The Hundred Women's competition. The showdown saw the Southern Brave face the Northern Superchargers, with Southern Brave emerging victorious.

The Southern Brave batted first and put on a total of 139/6. Danni Wyatt, in incredible form, scored 59 runs. Kate Cross of the Superchargers showcased her prowess with the ball, picking three crucial wickets.

When it was the turn for the Chargers to respond, their batting lineup floundered. Jemimah Rodrigues was the highest run scorer with 24 runs. The remainder of the batters stuttered, with the team managing to put only 105 runs on the scoreboard. This surprising defeat was largely due to the persistent bowling of the Brave's Kalea Moore and Lauren Bell, grabbing three wickets each.

Danni Wyatt speeds up to end the season as a topper

Danni Wyatt surged ahead in the batting charts. With an amazing 295 runs from nine innings, she ended up as the top scorer. Tammy Beaumont finished the season as the second-highest run-scorer with 290 runs from eight innings, a mere five runs behind Wyatt. Phoebe Litchfield of the Superchargers maintained her third position with 279 runs coming off nine innings.

Adams ends season as top wicket-taker

Georgia Adams of the Southern Brave ended up as the highest wickettaker for this edition of The Hundred 2023. She picked up 16 wickets from just eight games.

Oval Invincibles' Marizanne Kapp, who had earlier held the highest position, eventually ended up in third place with 11 wickets from seven matches. Birmingham Phoenix's Sarah Glenn jumped into the second position, managing an equal number of scalps but from just six games, placing her ahead of Kapp.