The fifth match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 competition was scheduled between Welsh Fire and Southern Brave. It turned out to be an intensive rivalry as both pushed to generate results in their favor. However, the Fire stood out by a narrow margin.

As a result of the match, there were some highs and lows in the batting and bowling charts.

Before moving to the players’ positions, let's discuss the result of the match, witnessing a four-run win in Welsh’s favor. They batted first and compiled a whopping sum of 165 in 100 balls.

Hayley Matthews played a key role with a scintallating knock of 65 off 38 balls. Other batters also made decent contributions in the 20s for helping the team to post a formidable total on the board.

When it came to defense, the Fire’s bowlers were average, as the opposition managed to reach round about their score. However, some tight deliveries in the end turned the tables. While Braves’ Smriti Mandhana’s 70 and Danielle Wyatt’s 67 went in vain, Alex Griffiths's double strike and economical bowling from tfew others generated the fruit of their hard work.

Smriti Mandhana continues leading the batting charts

Mandhana has been phenomenal with two fifties in a row (Credits: ESPNcricinfo)

Her latest inning added to her run tally and she now carries 125 runs just from two appearances.

In the second place, we have her partner. Wyatt with 94 runs from as many appearances. Whereas, Fire’s Matthews, who opened her tournament’s campaign on a good note, is placed third with 65 runs from one game.

Davidson-Richards sits at the top of the bowling charts

Davidson-Richards sits at the top of the bowling charts (Credits: ESPNcricinfo)

Northern Superchargers' AN Davidson-Richards is irreplaceable at the top with three wickets from one match. She has an average of 6.66 and an economy of 6.

In the second place, Braves’ MLL Taylor enjoys as many wickets from two innings. Whereas, her mate Adams is separated in ranks due to a slight difference in average and economy rate despite having the same number of wickets from as many matches.