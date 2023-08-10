The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 entered its ninth day on Wednesday with two exciting encounters.

While the Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets kicked off the day, it was concluded with a thriller between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals. The results, of course, had some impact on the batting and bowling charts.

In the first match of the day, the Superchargers began the inning putting up 134 in 100 balls. They lost four wickets to the Rockets in a decent effort from their batters. In reply, the Rockets could only accumulate 125. Although they had three wickets left, they fell short of balls to reach the feat.

Moving on to the second match of the day, it was an even closer encounter than the day’s opener. The Invincibles opened the inning and managed to compile 128 on the board from 100 balls. Although it looked like an easy chase, the Originals' inning was halted on 123 with one wicket in their hand and no balls left. It secured a 5-run win for the Invincibles.

Litchfield gains big in the batting charts

Smriti Mandhana of Southern Brave continues to lead the batting charts

Superchargers’ Phoebe Litchfield propelled to fourth place in the batting charts after a 38-run inning versus the Rockets. She enjoys 80 runs from three innings and will look to boost her performance in the forthcoming games.

However, there was no effect on the top three positions.

Smriti Mandhana of Southern Brave continues to lead the batting charts. She has 144 runs from four appearances. Whereas, her counterpart Maia Bouchier is placed next with 136 runs from as many appearances.

Braves’ batters are having a splendid season, with Daniel Wyatt sitting in third place with 126 runs from four innings.

Manchester Originals bowlers impress

Georgia Adams of the Brave stays at the top of the batting charts

After impressing 1/22 versus Invincibles, Originals’ Sophie Ecclestone rose to third place in the bowling charts. She carries five wickets from two games. Whereas, her mate Fi Morris is now occupying second place with six wickets from as many appearances.

Georgia Adams of the Braves takes the top place with 10 scalps coming off four games. Marizanne Kapp, after a 1/24 against the Originals, has gained fourth place with five wickets from two games.