The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Adams Continue Leading - Updated after Match 10

As The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 completes ten matches at the end of Day 7, there are some changes in the players’ positions in the batting and bowling leader charts. While some have moved up for good, some had to face downfall due to below-par performances recently. There were also a couple of players who retained their positions.

Notably, the tenth match of the tournament was played between the Manchester Originals and the Birmingham Phoenix. Batting first, the Phoenix compiled 87 runs before losing all their wickets in 96 balls. In reply, the Originals chased it down on the second last ball to win by five wickets.

Phoenix’s top-scorer was Sophie Devine who managed 27 runs, whereas none of the other players could cross the 20-run mark. For Manchester, Fi Morris outshone with a splendid 5-wicket haul, Sophie Ecclestone picked up four, while Amanda-Jade Wellington got one.

In reply, the Originals began with Emma Lamb’s golden duck. However, Laura Wolvaardt's 38 and Ami Campbell’s 28 laid the foundation for their chase.

While Phoenix’s Katie Levick picked up two wickets, Hannah Baker and Tess Flintoff added one each to their columns. It resulted in the Originals' first win after encountering two consecutive washed-away games.

No harm to Smriti Mandhana’s place at the top

At the end of the seventh day, Southern Brave's Smriti Mandhana retained her top spot in the run-getters list. India’s sensational batter enjoys 144 runs from three games so far.

Brave's Danni Wyatt sits in the second position with 114 runs from three matches. For the third place, Phoenix’s Devine has replaced Maia Bouchier, as the former has now scored 73 runs in two matches.

Georgia Adams retains the top spot

Braves’ Georgia Adam’s position at the top of the wicket-takers list was unaffected after match 10. She occupies first place with six scalps in three appearances.

Originals bowlers' dominating performances on Day 7 saw them rise in the ranks. Fi Morris, after a fifer, is now sitting in second place with five wickets from a single appearance.

Whereas, her teammate Sophie Ecclestone enjoys the third spot with four wickets from one inning.