The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Adams Continue Leading - Updated after Match 23

The 17th day of The Hundred Women's Competition in 2023 saw the advent of the 23rd game, a riveting clash between Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals.

This contest fetched substantial shifts in player statistics, both in batting and bowling, as some participants glossed over while others encountered challenges.

Batting first, Manchester Originals managed to accumulate a tally of 107 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Laura Wolvaardt's 23, Deandra Dottin's 30, and Jade Wellington's 22 were pivotal in molding the team's innings.

The Rockets' bowlers, Katherine Sciver, Alexa Stonehouse, Bryony Smith, and Krysty Gordon, each hooked a wicket, depicting a proportional bowling effort.

In response, Trent Rockets depicted remarkable stability during the chase. Opener Lizelle Lee's contribution of 44 runs significantly stabilized the team's score.

Additional contributions from Bryony Smith and Nat Sciver, who added 28 and 33 runs respectively, strengthened the Rockets' pursuit. Ultimately, the Rockets secured victory by a restful nine-wicket margin.

Smriti Mandhana continues leading the batting charts

Heeding the clash between Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets, the top three runs positions stayed unharmed in The Hundred Women's Competition.

Smriti Mandhana from Southern Brave persisted in holding her supreme place with a total of 224 runs from six matches, including an impressive high score of 70*.

T Beaumont from Welsh Fire carried her second standing with 213 runs gathered across five matches.

In the third position, ME Bouchier from Southern Brave reserved her spot with a tally of 195 runs from six appearances, puffing a high score of 63*.

Georgia Adams retains the top spot

Similar to the unchanged places in the batting charts, the top three spots in the bowling division also stayed unmoved in The Hundred Women's Competition. Guiding the pack is Georgia Adams of Southern Brave, who has harbored her place with an amazing tally of 14 wickets from six games.

In the following place is Marizanne Kapp from Oval Invincibles, who has ensured nine wickets from five games.

Following closely behind is Shabnim Ismail, who also brags nine wickets to her name. Nevertheless, her negligibly distinct average and economy rate set her apart.