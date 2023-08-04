The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers, Match 4

The Northern Superchargers defeated the Birmingham Phoenix by seven wickets at Leeds in the 4th match of The Hundred Women's competition on Thursday, August 3.

Batting first, the Phoenix failed to build partnerships and could only manage 110/8 in their 100 deliveries. Sophie Devine top-scored for the team with 46 runs off 36 deliveries. Alice Davidson-Richards was the pick of the bowlers for the Northern Superchargers. She picked up three wickets and registered 10 dot deliveries from her 20 balls.

In response, Marie Kelly and Jemimah Rodrigues added 23 runs for the opening wicket. Phoebe Litchfield, who came in at No.3, dominated the Phoenix bowling attack and notched up an unbeaten 42 off 29 deliveries. Hollie Armitage and Alice Davidson Richards chipped in with cameos in the end as the Northern Superchargers chased down the target in 78 deliveries to win by seven wickets.

Notably, the Phoenix used eight bowlers today, but only Issy Wong, Hannah Baker, and Katie Levick picked up one wicket each. Katie Levick was the pick of the lot, returning with 1/18 from her 20 deliveries.

Alice Davidson-Richards won the Player of the Match for her all-round performance against the Birmingham Phoenix Women. She ended with 11*(5), three wickets, two catches and one run-out.

Northern Superchargers Women move to the top of the table after Match 4 of The Hundred Women's

After a convincing win over the Birmingham Phoenix Women, the Northern Superchargers Women move to the top of the points table with two points and a net run-rate of 1.679. They will meet the second-placed Southern Brave Women in their next match on August 4 in Southampton.

The Southern Brave Women got past the Trent Rockets with ease in the opening match of The Hundred Women's competition. They have two points and a net run rate of 1.350.

The Manchester Originals, the Welsh Fire, the Oval Invincibles, and the London Spirit have gained one point after their respective matches were washed off due to rain. The Trent Rockets and the Birmingham Phoenix are in the bottom half of the table after losing their opening match of The Hundred Women's.