The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Match 7

The rain played spoilsport once again on Saturday, August 5, as both matches of The Hundred Women's competition were abandoned without a ball being bowled. Four out of the first seven matches of the competition so far have ended without a result.

In the first match of the day, Manchester Originals and London Spirit were supposed to take the field. Their respective opening fixtures against Welsh Fire and Oval Invincibles were also washed out due to rain. The teams were unable to get on the field once again as the match was shortly called off at the Emirates Old Trafford.

Notably, Manchester's local domestic team Lancashire Thunder also suffered washouts in the recent Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets were scheduled to face off at Edgbaston in the evening match. However, their game was also called off, following heavy rain. Both the Rockets and the Phoenix suffered losses in their opening fixtures.

Welsh Fire stays at the top of the points table

Welsh Fire continues to top the points table after match seven of The Hundred Women's Competition. Welsh, who finished at the bottom of the table in the last edition, have had an impressive start to the tournament.

After suffering a washout in the opening fixture, the team returned to meet their local rival Southern Brave on Friday, August 4. Welsh Fire dominated last year's runners-up and won the thrilling contest by four runs. Hayley Matthews was awarded Player of the Match for her winning contribution of 65 runs off 38 deliveries and bowling figures of 1-35.

Southern Brave, who won their opening fixture against Trent Rockets, dropped down to the third position after suffering a loss. They will be back in action on Sunday, August 6, to take on Northern Superchargers.

Superchargers, second on the points table, had a convincing victory over Birmingham Phoenix in their opening match. Alice Davidson Richards helped her team outperform the Phoenix by seven wickets. She notched up an unbeaten 11 runs, grabbed three wickets, took two catches, and had one run-out to her name.

Manchester Originals and London Spirit stay in the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, after suffering washouts in both matches. They have gained two points and stay ahead of the other three teams.

Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix are placed sixth and seventh in the points table after grabbing one point each on Saturday. The defending champions, Oval Invincibles, are at the bottom of the table, with one point from their only match. They will be in action on Sunday against Welsh Fire.