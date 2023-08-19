The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, Match 24?

Northern Superchargers defeated London Spirit by four wickets in a thrilling encounter on Friday in The Hundred Women's competition.

Batting first, London Spirit lost wickets early, but Amelia Kerr pulled things back for the team. Her 32-ball 60* helped the team to reach 135/7 in their 100 deliveries. Northern Superchargers used six bowlers and five of them grabbed a wicket each.

In return, Northern Superchargers lost Marie Kelly early but Jemimah Rodrigues and Phoebe Litchfield steadied the innings for the team. After their 49-run stand, the team struggled to get over the line and needed 35 runs from 25 deliveries.

In the end, Kate Cross found a couple of boundaries to help the team win the match by four wickets. The pacer remained unbeaten with 12-ball 15. Georgia Wareham and Bess Heath also added cameos to the total.

For the London Spirit, Sarah Glenn was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Amelia Kerr, who was impressed with the bat, grabbed two wickets as well.

The London Spirit dropped three catches in the final moments of the match. Those catches could have changed the result for them. When the team needed five runs from four balls, Kate Cross was dropped by Tara Norris. If that catch had gone London Spirit's way, the match might have witnessed a different result.

Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave qualify for the playoffs

With this victory, Northern Superchargers sealed a place in the top three. They are currently in the second position, just behind Southern Brave. The two-time runners-up also qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive time.

Welsh Fire, Trent Rockets, and Oval Invincibles are still in contention for the final playoff spot. Welsh Fire, who are currently in the third position, has nine points from their six matches. They need only one victory to make it to the next round.

Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles need a few results to go their way in order to make it to the next round. Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, and Manchester Originals are out of the tournament.

On Saturday, Trent Rockets will take on Birmingham Phoenix, and Southern Brave will face Oval Invincibles. It is a must-win match for both Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles.