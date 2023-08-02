The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Match 3

The second day of The Hundred Women's Competition was completely washed off due to rain. Two matches were scheduled for Wednesday, August 2, but both were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Manchester Originals Women, who finished sixth in the 2022 edition, were scheduled to take on last year's bottom-placed team, Welsh Fire Women in the first match of the day in Cardiff.

Two-time champions Oval Invincibles Women and London Spirit Women were supposed to kick off their campaign at Lord's in the evening match. However, neither game was possible due to rain.

Southern Brave Women stay at the top of the table after Match 3

After a convincing victory over Trent Rockets Women on the opening day, Southern Brave Women stay on top of the points table with two points.

In the inaugural match of The Hundred Women's Competition 2023, Smriti Mandhana's half-century helped Southern Brave reach 157/6 in the first innings. Chasing the highest total in the women's Hundred, Trent Rockets fell 27 runs short. Southern Brave's debutant Mary Taylor impressed with the ball by taking three wickets, while Georgia Adams bagged two wickets.

After this loss, the net run rate of Trent Rockets Women has gone down to -1.350, and they will be keen to open their account in their next game against Birmingham Phoenix Women on August 5.

Southern Brave Women will be back in action on Friday when they take on Welsh Fire Women in Southampton. The Anya Shrubsole-led team will be looking for their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Welsh Fire, and Oval Invincibles moved ahead of Trent Rockets Women, who are sixth in the table, with one point each. Birmingham Phoenix Women and Northern Superchargers Women will kick off their campaign on August 3 in Leeds.

Notably, The Hundred Women tournament schedule differs slightly from other leagues. The tournament consists of only 32 league matches, where each side will play eight group games, including two matches against their most local rivals. Based on this rule, London Spirit Women and Oval Invincibles Women, whose match got abandoned on Wednesday, will meet again later in the tournament.