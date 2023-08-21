The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after London Spirit vs Welsh Fire, Match 28

The Manchester Originals and the Welsh Fire won their respective matches in the ongoing The Hundred Women's competition on Sunday, August 20. With this victory, Welsh have qualified for the playoffs of the tournament.

In the first match of Sunday's doubleheader, the Originals edged past the Northern Superchargers at Manchester. Batting first, the Superchargers managed to score only 107 runs in their 100 deliveries. Hollie Armitage top-scored with 46 runs from 43 deliveries. Amanda Jade Wellington was the pick of the bowlers, returning with 2/17 from her 20 deliveries.

In reply, the Manchester Originals found themselves wanting at 40/5, courtesy of Georgia Wareham. The Australian spinner ended with figures of 3/7 from her 20 deliveries. However, Amanda Jade Wellington and Kathryn Bryce added 65 runs for the sixth wicket, which helped their team cross the finishing line.

In the second match of the doubleheader, the Welsh Fire thrashed the London Spirit to qualify for the playoffs for the first time. Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont added 75 runs for the first wicket to give the team a solid start before Hayley Matthews added 36 runs to take the total to 161/4.

In reply, the London Spirit crumbled under pressure. After losing three wickets early, Heather Knight and Richa Ghosh helped the team to get back on top but it was not enough to return with two points. Despite scoring their highest total in the Hundred Women's 2023, the Spirit lost by 23 runs

Welsh Fire moves to second spot in The Hundred Women's points table

A massive victory over the London Spirit and a Northern Superchargers' defeat has helped Welsh Fire to move to second spot in The Hundred Women's points table.

The Southern Brave continue to top the league table with six wins from seven matches. The Northern Superchargers, who lost their previous match, are placed third with five wins from seven matches. All three teams have sealed their spot in the playoffs.

The Trent Rockets occupy fourth place after their win over the Birmingham Phoenix. the Manchester Originals have moved ahead of the defending champions Oval Invincibles.

The Oval Invincibles, who had a season to forget, are in the sixth spot. They will face the Rockets in their final match of 2023.