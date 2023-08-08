The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Match 10

Manchester Originals registered their first win in the 2023 Hundred Women's Competition, as they won a thriller over Birmingham Phoenix on Monday, August 7.

After suffering two washouts, the Originals finally took the field against Birmingham Phoenix. The spinners helped the team dominate their opponents. Initially, it was Sophie Ecclestone and then Fi Morris.

Ecclestone, who is captaining the Manchester Originals for the first time, grabbed four wickets to push Phoenix into trouble. Morris did the remaining job by dismissing five players. The Western Storm all-rounder became the first-ever woman to grab a fifer in The Hundred competition.

The Birmingham Phoenix were dismissed for just 87 runs and the Originals chased it down on the 99th delivery. Despite losing only five wickets, the chase went down to the wire because of Phoenix's excellence in bowling. Manchester Originals held their nerves better to cross the line on the penultimate ball of the match. Fi Morris was awarded the Player of the Match for her impressive spell of 5 wickets for 7 runs.

Welsh Fire continue to top the points table

After match 10, the Welsh Fire retained their top spot in the points table, with five points. They are one of the three unbeaten teams in the tournament so far, with the Manchester Originals and London Spirit being the other two.

The Southern Brave stays in the second spot with four points, with two wins and a loss. The Manchester Originals picked up their first win on Monday and moved to the third spot with four points. The Northern Superchargers are placed in fourth position after suffering a loss against the Southern Brave in their last game.

The London Spirit are yet to take the field and both their matches were abandoned due to rain. They are in the fifth position with two points. Birmingham Phoenix, Oval Invincibles, and Trent Rockets are placed at the bottom of the table, with one point each. They are yet to win a match in the tournament.

The London Spirit women will be in action against Southern Brave women in the 11th match of The Hundred Women's tournament on Tuesday, August 8, at Lord's.