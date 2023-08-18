The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, Match 23?

After 23 matches of The Hundred Women's Competition 2023, Southern Brave are sitting at the top of the points table with 10 points from six matches. They have five wins and one loss at the moment, with an NRR of 0.476.

Welsh Fire, who had their first match abandoned due to rain, are in the second spot with four wins and a loss. They have nine points and an excellent net run rate of 0.775.

Northern Superchargers stay in the third spot with four wins from five matches. They have eight points at the moment and are likely to qualify in the third spot.

After a nine-wicket victory over Manchester Originals on Thursday, Trent Rockets have moved to the fourth position with 2 wins from 6 matches. The defending champions Oval Invincibles are in the fifth spot with five points. They are still in contention for the top-three finish but they need a few results to go their way.

London Spirit and Manchester Originals are in the sixth and seventh positions in the points table, respectively. Both teams can still make it to the playoffs, though the chances are pretty slim. Birmingham Phoenix, who are yet to win a match in the tournament, are already eliminated from this year's competition.

Trent Rockets defeated Manchester Originals in the 23rd match to stay in contention for a top-three finish in The Hundred Women's Competition 2023.

Batting first, Manchester Originals struggled against the Trent Rockets spinners. Deandra Dottin top-scored for the team with 30 runs off 26 balls, while Laura Wolvaardt scored 23 runs from 31 deliveries. The team made a few changes in the batting order and sent Amanda-Jade Wellington at five. She made an unbeaten 22.

Chasing 108 to win, Trent Rockets had an excellent start to the innings. Bryony Smith and Lizelle Lee added 49 runs in the powerplay, which is the second-best in the tournament so far. The duo added 60 runs for the first wicket. Bryony Smith fell for 19-ball 28. Despite the fall of the wicket, the Trent Rockets did not slow down and completed the match in 64 deliveries. Lizelle Lee top-scored for the team with an unbeaten 44 off 27 balls.