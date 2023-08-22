The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, Match 30

Northern Superchargers defeated Welsh Fire in their final league match of The Hundred Women's Competition at Leeds on Tuesday, August 22.

Northern Superchargers batted first and notched up 144 runs in their 100 deliveries. Marie Kelly top-scored for the team with an unbeaten 69 from 46 deliveries.

The Superchargers lost Jemimah Rodrigues for just 14. However, Phoebe Litchfield brought the team back in the hunt with a 26-ball 40. They lost Bess Heath and Hollie Armitage for single-figure scores to end with 144.

Welsh Fire used seven bowlers against Northern Superchargers. Alex Hartley, Freya Davies, Claire Nicolas, and Sophia Dunkley grabbed one wicket each for the team.

In return, Welsh Fire lost Hayley Matthews and Tammy Beaumont for a duck. Sarah Bryce, who came in at four, could not trouble the scoreboard either. Sophia Dunkley and Laura Harris added a tiny partnership for the fifth wicket. However, it was not enough for the Welsh Fire to get over the line. They managed to score only 128 in their 100 deliveries.

In the bowling department, Kate Cross, Grace Ballinger, and Alice Davidson Richards grabbed two wickets each.

Southern Brave stays at the top of The Hundred table

Southern Brave stays at the top of the table and is likely to get through to the finals directly. The team must win or should not lose by a huge margin for a direct ticket to the final.

Northern Superchargers finish their league stage with six wins and two losses. They have a lesser net run rate than Southern Brave at the moment. The team will be hoping that Southern Brave loses their last game.

Welsh Fire finishes 3rd in the points table. They are through to the finals day and will play either Southern Brave or Northern Superchargers in the Eliminator.

Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles have finished their 2023 campaign with three wins and four losses. Trent Rockets are in 4th spot, ahead of Oval Invincibles, because of net run rate.

Manchester Originals are in the sixth spot and can finish ahead of Trent Rockets if they win their final match against Southern Brave. London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix are in the bottom half of the table. London Spirit has four points and one win to their name, while Birmingham Phoenix is yet to win a match in the tournament.