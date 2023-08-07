The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, Match 9

Southern Brave and Welsh Fire won their respective matches against Nothern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles in The Hundred women's competition on Sunday, August 6.

The Brave bounced back to winning ways as they defeated Northern Superchargers by five wickets. Batting first, Superchargers managed only 100 runs. Georgia Adams grabbed three wickets for the Brave, while Anya Shrubsole and Chloe Tryon grabbed two wickets. Marie Kelly top-scored with 39 runs for the Superchargers.

In return, the top three gathered 70 runs and made the chase easier for the Brave as the team won the match in the 87th delivery.

In the evening match, Welsh Fire edged past Oval Invincibles in a low-scoring thriller. The defending champions were all-out for 80 runs while batting first. Lauren Winfield-Hill was the lone warrior for the team with 42 runs. No one else even got to the double figures.

Shabnim Ismail led the bowling attack with three wickets, while Alex Griffiths and Georgia Elwiss bagged two wickets each.

Marizanne Kapp gave the Oval Invincibles a good start by dismissing both openers for a duck. She grabbed three wickets against Welsh Fire but since the target was low, Welsh Fire managed to chase it down with three wickets in hand.

Welsh Fire continues to stay on the top of the table

Welsh Fire stays unbeaten after three matches and is at the top of the table with five points. They had defeated both the defending champion and last year's runners-up in the first two matches of the tournament.

Southern Brave climbs to the second spot after a convincing win on Sunday. They have four points from three matches. Northern Superchargers, who lost their game on Sunday, dropped to the third spot.

Manchester Originals and London Spirit stay in the fourth and fifth spots respectively. Oval Invincibles are in the sixth spot because of a better net run rate than Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix.