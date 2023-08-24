The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals, Match 31

Southern Brave defeated Manchester Originals in the 31st match of The Hundred Women's competition on Wednesday, 23rd August 2023.

Manchester Originals lost Emma Lamb for just four runs while batting first at Manchester. After her dismissal, Fi Morris and Laura Wolvaardt joined hands to add an 88-run partnership for the 3rd wicket. Morris scored her first fifty of the competition and ended her innings with a 39-ball 50.

Laura Wolvaardt added 46 runs to the total. The duo helped the home side to reach 118 for 4 in their 100 deliveries. Earlier in the day, Sophie Ecclestone had dislocated her shoulder and had to miss the game.

Eleanor Threlkeld captained the team in her absence. In the bowling department, Georgia Adams and Lauren Bell grabbed one wicket each, while the captain Anya Shrubsole picked up two wickets.

In return, the Southern Brave lost Smriti Mandhana early. They were under pressure after losing an early wicket as the team needed to reach 112 to qualify directly for the final.

However, in-form Danielle Wyatt and Maia Bouchier helped the team cross the line with ease. Wyatt was the player of the match for her match-winning 32-ball 60.

The team promoted Chloe Tryon early after Wyatt's dismissal. The South African all-rounder remained unbeaten on 4. Kathryn Bryce was the lone wicket-taker for Manchester Originals in their final match of the competition.

Southern Brave ends the league stage at the top of the table

Southern Brave finished their league stage at the top of the table with seven wins from eight matches. They qualify directly for the finals on Sunday. Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire will face in the Eliminator after finishing second and third in the competition.

Since Manchester Originals lost in this game, they finished their campaign with two wins and four losses. They are currently in the sixth position. If London Spirit wins on Thursday, they will move above Manchester Originals.

Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles finish their campaign in the fourth and fifth spot of the table. Birmingham Phoenix, who will play their final league match on Thursday, are the only team without a win in the competition. They are at the bottom of the table at the moment after seven matches.