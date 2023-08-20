The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, Match 26

After a massive victory over Oval Invincibles in the 26th match of The Hundred Women's Competition 2023, Southern Brave continue to stay on top of the points table, with six wins and 12 points from seven matches.

Northern Superchargers are in the second spot with 10 points. They have five wins from six matches. Both Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave have already made it to the knockout stage. Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire are also in contention for the final's spot in the tournament.

Despite a half-century from captain Suzie Bates, Oval Invincibles lost their must-win match to knock themselves out on Saturday, August 19. They joined London Spirit, Birmingham Phoenix, and Manchester Originals to exit the tournament.

August 19 results at The Hundred Women's Competition 2023

Trent Rockets won their must-win match against Birmingham Phoenix in the first of the doubleheader on Saturday, August 19. In the second match, the Southern Brave women knocked out the defending champions Oval Invincibles out of the tournament.

Batting first, Trent Rockets made 134 for the loss of six wickets. Bryony Smith, who won the player of the match, made 64 runs at the top. Phoenix's Emily Arlott was the pick of the bowlers, with three wickets to her name.

Chasing 135 to win, Birmingham Phoenix began well but eventually lost the plot to lose the match by just three runs. Birmingham is yet to win a match in the ongoing tournament.

In the second match, Oval Invincibles batted first, with Suzie Bates leading from the front with a half-century — 55 off 46. Paige Scholfield (30 off 17) joined hands to help the team reach 130.

Marizanne Kapp impressed with the ball once again for Oval Invincibles, as she removed Smriti Mandhana early.

However, it wasn't enough as Georgia Adams (50 off 32) and Freya Kemp (41 off 21) took the team over the line.