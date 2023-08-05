The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Match 5

Welsh Fire women defeated their local rival Southern Brave Women in the fifth match of The Hundred Women's Competition at Southampton on Friday.

Batting first, Welsh Fire had an excellent start to the innings, courtesy of Hayley Matthews. The West Indies captain notched up 65 runs from 38 deliveries and was accompanied by Tammy Beaumont. The Welsh Fire captain scored 26 runs and was the first wicket to fall.

The debutant Laura Harris smashed 20 runs from 7 deliveries to increase the run rate. Sarah Bryce and Georgia Elwiss finished on a high note to take the team to 165 in their 100 deliveries.

Chasing a massive total, Southern Brave openers gave the team an impressive start. Danni Wyatt was the first wicket to fall after a 96-run stand for the first wicket.

Smriti Mandhana continued to dominate and ended the innings at 70*, but it was not enough for last season's runners-up to go over the line as they fell four runs short of the target.

Welsh Fire moves to the top of the table

After a massive win over Southern Brave, Welsh Fire dethrones Northern Superchargers to move to the top of the points table with three points. Notably, their opening contest against Manchester Originals was called off due to rain.

Northern Superchargers, who defeated Birmingham Phoenix in their opening match, is in the second spot with two points. Southern Brave women are in the third spot with one win and one loss from their two matches.

Manchester Originals, Oval Invincibles, and London Spirit are in the fourth, fifth and sixth spots respectively in the points table with one point apiece. All their opening matches were abandoned due to rain. Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix, who have lost their opening match, are at the bottom of the table.

London Spirit and Manchester Originals will meet in the first match of the doubleheader on Saturday. Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets will lock horns in the second match of the day.