The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles, Match 29

After 21 days and 29 matches of The Hundred Women's Competition 2023, Southern Brave continue to stay at the top of the points table, with six wins and a loss in seven matches. They boast 12 points.

Welsh Fire is in the second spot with five wins and a loss. They have 11 points after seven matches. Northern Superchargers are in the third position with five wins, two losses, and 10 points.

All three teams have already qualified for the playoffs. However, the final match for each team would decide the direct finalist.

Despite losing to two-time champions Oval Invincibles on Monday, August 21, Trent Rockets are in the fourth spot, just ahead of the Invincibles, because of their net run rate.

Manchester Originals have two wins and three losses from their seven matches. They can finish the tournament in the fourth spot if they manage to win their final league match.

London Spirit, who have one win and four points from seven matches, are in the seventh position. Birmingham Phoenix are at the bottom of the table with one point against their name.

Ovals register 3-run win against Trent at The Hundred

Winning the toss and batting first, Oval Invincibles lost Lauren Winfield-Hill, Suzie Bates, and Marizanne Kapp for single figures. Alice Capsey, who showed a glimpse of form, made 35 from 24 balls while opening the innings for the team.

Nadine de Klerk was the star performer for the team as she smashed eight fours and a six for her unbeaten 25-ball 51. Cordelia Griffith notched up 16-ball 23 and helped the team to reach 155/6. Kirstie Gordon and Alexa Stonehouse grabbed two wickets each for Trent Rockets.

In response, Lizelle Lee brought up her second fifty for Trent Rockets and kept the team in the hunt until the last match. Lee made 61 runs from 33 deliveries. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt notched up 21 runs before getting out to Sophia Smale. In the end, Alexa Stonehouse smashed an unbeaten 16 from just 7 deliveries, but it wasn't enough to take the team over the line.

Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Eva Gray, and Paige Scholfield grabbed one wicket each for the home side.