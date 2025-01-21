"The ICC is Jay Shah itself" - Former Pakistan batter heaps praise on new chairman for 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has thanked Jay Shah, the new ICC chairman, ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Ali heaped praise on Shah after the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave a green signal to Pakistan to host the ICC event.

As the three venues in Pakistan - Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi - were not ready in the given, it seemed the matches would be shifted elsewhere.

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Basit Ali,' the 54-year-old thanked Jay Shah for fulfilling the promise made to Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), that the Champions Trophy. matches will not be shifted anywhere else.

Ali added that PCB have been given an extension of seven days to get the grounds completely ready before the mega event.

"First of all, thank you very much to the ICC to give the green signal that Pakistan's grounds will be ready on time. There has been an extension of seven days. Everyone is saying five days. But it is an extension of seven days. Thank you very much to Jay Shah. Because the ICC is Jay Shah itself," Basit Ali said (0:10).

"And Jay Shah has kept the promise that he made to Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi that the Champions Trophy matches will happen in Pakistan. The matches are not shifting anywhere. Not to Abu Dhabi, not to Sri Lanka, not to Dubai," he added.

Pakistan to face New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025 opener in Karachi

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is returning next month. The tournament was last played in 2017 when Pakistan beat India in the final. The defending champions will face New Zealand in the first match of the upcoming edition in Karachi on February 19.

The last time an ICC event was held in Pakistan was way back in 1996 when they co-hosted the ODI World Cup. Therefore, an ICC event returns to the country after a long wait.

Eight teams are taking part in the tournament this time around and have been divided into two groups of four each. Group A consists of Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand.

Group B will see Afghanistan, Australia, South Africa, and England clubbed together. India's matches in Group A will be played in Dubai following the hybrid model while the remaining games will be held in Pakistan.

