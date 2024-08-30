"The Indian team should not go to Pakistan" - Danish Kaneria backs hybrid model for 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels the 2025 Champions Trophy should be played in a hybrid model. He has backed India's possible decision not to visit Pakistan for the marquee event. With the tournament set to be played in February next year, the coming months will decide whether India will travel to Pakistan or a hybrid model, with their matches elsewhere, will be the way forward.

India have not played an international match in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, with the last bilateral series between the two teams coming in 2012-13 in India. However, India and Pakistan have faced each other in multi-national tournaments such as the World Cup, Asia Cup, and the Champions Trophy.

In an interview with SportsTak, Danish Kaneria said:

"Looking at the situation in Pakistan, I have to say that the Indian team should not go to Pakistan, and Pakistan should think about it, and then the ICC will make its decision, and most likely, it will be a hybrid model, it will played in Dubai. The media gets hype, everyone's videos get likes because the big manjan is good so it will sell. So I think this is a reality and it will definitely be a hybrid model." (32:12)

Kaneria also praised the BCCI for prioritizing players' safety by saying:

"The safety of the players is the first priority. The safety of the players is the first priority. Respect is the second priority. There are many things. I think BCCI is doing a great job. I think all the countries will accept the final decision. I think it will be a hybrid model."

The hybrid model was followed for the 2023 Asia Cup scheduled in Pakistan, with India playing their matches in Sri Lanka.

"The main issue is that money will come" - Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria feels India playing in Pakistan would be a massive financial boost for the latter, leaving them not looking at issues like security concerns.

Pakistan traveled to India for the 50-over World Cup last year to a rousing reception from the fans.

"The main issue is that money will come. That's why there is so much talk about Indian team coming, there will be sponsorships, media will grow, this will happen, that will happen, there will be a lot of things, money will come well and that's okay. But you see the other grey area which you are fixing right now," he said. (34:42)

Danish Kaneria continued:

"The rest of the teams are coming but this is the Indian team. We went to India, so the situation in India is far better, the balance is there, everything is good, tourists come from all over the world, so everything is great and the government is doing a fantastic job. So that's the thing, that's the reality."

Pakistan are hosting Bangladesh in an ongoing two-Test series, having successfully hosted a Test series against South Africa, Australia, England, and New Zealand since 2021.

