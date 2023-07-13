"The journey to lose in WTC finals begins"- Top 10 funny memes after Team India completely dominate West Indies on Day 1 of 1st Test in Dominica

Team India made a strong start in the new World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle with a dominant performance against West Indies in the first Test that got underway on Wednesday at Windsor Park in Dominica.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bat first. He and Tagenarine Chanderpaul batted through the first hour and successfully negated the new-ball threat posed by Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat.

The openers played watchfully and respected the Indian bowling. Ravichandran Ashwin then provided the first breakthrough by cleaning up Chanderpaul in the 13th over and bringing an end to the 31-run opening partnership.

Things went downhill for the Windies from there as the middle-order batters played rash shots to gift their wickets, thereby leaving the hosts in a heap of trouble. Debutant Alick Athanaze (47) played a composed knock and helped his side reach the 150-run. Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul, while his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) and Rohit Sharma (30*) then batted fluently and took India to 80/0 in 23 overs before Stumps on Day 1. One-sided action prompted several cricket fans to come up with hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Pretty good performance overall" - Ravichandran Ashwin after Day 1

After the conclusion of the play on Day 1, Ravichandran Ashwin felt that his side put in a well-rounded performance. He opened up that the surface had moisture in the morning session as the ball did not spin much early on. However, things changed gradually as the day progressed.

Reflecting on Day 1's action, Ashwin said:

"Pretty good performance overall. There was some moisture in the pitch in the first session, it got slower and spun a bit better later. In the second session we had to adapt a little bit more. It was a bit dry when we came to practice, when it spins it's slow, so you have to adjust the speed to trouble the batter.

The veteran off-spinner added:

"Sometimes with the amount of cricket happening, it's important to get better all the time and not to get carried away. Jaiswal reverse swept the first ball of the last over, that's what you can expect from him. He's a vibrant cricketer and extremely talented and he's in to do greater things and will see greater performances from him."

West Indies will be desperate to take a few early wickets on Day 2.

