"The knowledge of the lion being there scares you" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's ideal role in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Aakash Chopra wants Virat Kohli to stay at the crease for as long as possible in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Kohli made a return to India's T20I side in the second match of the ongoing series against Afghanistan, which was his first shortest-format international game since the 2022 T20 World Cup. He scored 29 runs off 16 deliveries at a strike rate of 181.25, a knock studded with five fours.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra compared Kohli's presence at the crease to that of a lion in a jungle. He explained (5:20):

"Kohli has all types of gears. He can play fast or slow. He can play at a run-a-ball as well. Kohli is at his best when he stays for a long time. You feel scared going into a jungle because a lion is there."

The former India opener added:

"It's not mandatory that the lion will eat you whenever you enter a jungle but the knowledge of the lion being there scares you. Virat Kohli is that lion. You (opposing teams) are always scared when Virat Kohli is at the crease."

Chopra pointed out that Kohli's career strike rate is around 138. He added that when he plays at that pace, he doesn't look to hit every ball for a boundary, but can create magic whenever required.

"You expect Virat Kohli to stand there and accelerate later" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli played a breathtaking knock against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra doesn't expect the T20 World Cup games to be high-scoring affairs. He elaborated (6:25):

"The lion needs to be there on the pitch, especially on those pitches where totals will be between 160 and 180. 220 won't be scored there. So you expect Virat Kohli to stand there and accelerate later."

Citing the example of Kohli's knock against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup, the reputed commentator opined that the modern batting great should adopt a similar approach. He said:

"The knock which was called the innings of the century, the Pakistan one, there also you will find that he was going at slightly higher than a run-a-ball. He accelerated in the end and won India the game. If Virat goes ultra-aggressive, consistency could be a casualty, and that's not what you want."

Chopra concluded by saying that the fear of the lion should remain. He added that until Kohli is at the crease, the bowlers feel he can change the game anytime, and that his presence allows his partners to play aggressively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should Virat Kohli play the anchor's role in the 2024 T20 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes