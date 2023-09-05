"The last slot will go to Suryakumar Yadav" - Aakash Chopra doesn't see Tilak Varma making India's World Cup squad

Aakash Chopra expects Suryakumar Yadav to pip Tilak Varma in India's provisional World Cup squad to be announced on Tuesday, September 5.

Both Suryakumar and Tilak are part of the Indian contingent at the ongoing Asia Cup. Neither of them got to play in the first two games against Pakistan and Nepal respectively and with only a 15-member squad allowed for the global event, one of them is likely to miss out.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked India's likely squad and opined that Suryakumar Yadav will be the 15th and final member. He said:

"How will the team look? Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur and the last slot will go to Suryakumar Yadav."

The former Indian opener doesn't see Tilak Varma making the cut. He stated:

"I don't think Tilak Varma is going to come because you haven't used him at all, although he could have been a great option. It's not only because he batted well against the West Indies recently."

However, Chopra acknowledged that the left-handed batter is an enticing option, reasoning:

"You picked him with the thinking that if you get a left-hander (in the opposing team) in the World Cup and you need a little off-spin, or you need a left-hander in the middle if you are unable to accommodate Ishan Kishan, you will get a left-hander in the middle who will bowl off-spin as well."

Tilak is yet to make his ODI debut. Although he made an excellent start to his T20I career against the West Indies, his failures in the two games against Ireland could work against him.

"Very little to choose between the two" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma

Suryakumar Yadav has indifferent numbers in ODI cricket.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Suryakumar Yadav is neither a left-handed batter nor a part-time spinner and has not been able to replicate his T20I performances in ODI cricket. He observed:

"Surya does not provide you this option. Very little to choose between the two. Surya has a lot of potential and promise because he has done extremely well in T20s but his ODI numbers are extremely ordinary."

While acknowledging that Tilak Varma provides more flexibility, the reputed commentator reckoned the youngster and Prasidh Krishna won't be a part of the squad. He elaborated:

"Tilak Varma is an absolute greenhorn. You don't have any idea what you will get from him but potential, promise, and you can change your combination if Tilak Varma is in your team. So you think about that but Tilak Varma won't be there. Prasidh Krishna will also not be there."

Aakash Chopra's likely Indian World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav.

