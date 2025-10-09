“The last time they are on our shores” - Former cricketer’s huge statement on Kohli & Rohit ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former wicket-keeper Brad Haddin feels that Team India's upcoming tour of Australia will be the last time that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma feature Down Under. The veteran pair have been named in the squad for the three-match series, scheduled to begin on October 19 after the home Tests against the West Indies.

Ad

There is intense speculation regarding the long-term future of the legendary duo, intensified by the move to appoint Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have made a lasting impression on Australian soil, but given that they are in the twilight stage of their careers, there is a strong chance that the upcoming tour may prove to be their potential swansong in the country.

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's final Test appearances came in Australia during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series. The former featured in the series finale in Sydney, while the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne marked the final contest for the latter.

Ad

Trending

Team India are not scheduled to tour Australia according to the Future Tours Programme mapped out until 2027, making a potential return for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, a highly improbable prospect.

Brad Haddin stated that the crowds should turn up to watch Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in action since they are unlikely to feature in Australia in the future.

"Get out and watch them (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma). They are greats of the game, and I think this will be the last time they are on our shores. So, don't miss the opportunity. You've got Gill, who's captain now, that might free Rohit Sharma up to just play," Haddin said on the Willow Talk Podcast.

Ad

The initial ticket sales for the white-ball series have been quite promising, with the second T20I, scheduled to be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), already sold out despite the absence of some star figures.

"Pay your money to go watch him" - Brad Haddin urges Australian crowd to experience Abhishek Sharma in his first trip Down Under

India and Australia will compete in a five-match T20I series after the culmination of the ODIs as part of preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side are on a hot streak, having recently won the 2025 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ad

The T20I series will also mark the No. 1-ranked T20I batter, Abhishek Sharma's first trip to Australia in international cricket. The left-handed opening batter is in a rich vein of form, and is already on the radar of the Australian players, crowd, and pundits.

"Abhishek Sharma, pay your money to go watch him. He's explosive, and get ready for a catch. He's the No.1 T20I ranked batter in the world after only a really short sample size playing for India. He is worth the money, watch him," Haddin said.

A section of the Australian cricketing fraternity is already well familiar with Abhishek Sharma through his affiliation with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The youngster has opened the innings with Travis Head and played under the guidance of Pat Cummins and Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori for the last two seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news