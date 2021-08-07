"The last wicket partnership can be very important in the outcome of this game" - Deep Dasgupta 

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta has praised the tail order for responding to criticism hinted at their contribution with the bat. The Indian tail order was only averaging 11 runs heading into the Nottingham Test.

With the departure of Ravindra Jadeja, India were staring at a potential lead around the 70 run mark. But tail-enders led by Jasprit Bumrah pushed the lead close to the three-figure mark and concluded the first innings at 278.

Innings Break!#TeamIndia all out for 278.



A splendid batting effort from the tail ensures #TeamIndia take a healthy lead of 95 runs.

@klrahul11 top scores with 84, followed by @imjadeja's 56.



Scorecard - https://t.co/TrX6JMiei2 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/KMcWH0AseM — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2021

Deep Dasgupta feels that the contribution by the lower order will play a pivotal role in the outcome of the match, which hangs in the balance. Dasgupta particularly emphasized the last wicket partnership that yielded 33 runs. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former player said:

"Tail order contributed over 70 runs which is a very good contribution, especially in a low-scoring game. What felt special, despite Bumrah scoring his career-high score, was their approach. In the past, we have seen tail enders playing rash shots after being hit on the body.

"However, in this innings, they played proper cricketing shots. The last wicket partnership of 33 runs can be very, very important in the outcome of this game."

Rain arrived at the right time for Team India: Deep Dasgupta

Rain played spoilsport at Trent Bridge for the second day in a row as play was halted in the third session. England were poised for 25-0 after 11 overs, and Deep Dasgupta felt that the interruption heavily favored India as it disrupted the momentum of the English batsmen.

"From an Indian perspective, according to me, the rain arrived at the right moment. England were gathering momentum in the second innings, and this halt breaks that and gives India a chance to regroup and come back stronger on Day 4," said Deep Dasgupta.

That's about it on Day 3⃣ of the first #ENGvIND Test at Trent Bridge!



Rain has cut short the day's play, with England moving to 2⃣5⃣/0⃣ - trailing #TeamIndia by 7⃣0⃣ runs.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/TrX6JMzP9A pic.twitter.com/vNIfN11KqP — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2021

The weather forecast for today looks bleak as India aim to go all out with their bowling attack. England have so far withstood a late charge from Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj to comfortably escape unscatched.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee