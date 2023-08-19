"The layoff would have freshened him and his body up" - Greg Chappell on Jasprit Bumrah

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell believes the time that Jasprit Bumrah was away from competitive cricket due to injury would have helped him mentally freshen up.

Bumrah had sustained a major back injury in September last year and recently made his India comeback almost 11 months later in the first T20I against Ireland. Chappell reckons Bumrah's ability to keep things simple and not panic under pressure is what makes him a great bowler.

Here's what Chappell told RevSporz about Bumrah:

"He needs to de-clutter his mind as well. If he is back to full fitness, the layoff would have freshened him and his body up. He particularly bowls well in this format and in most situations and most conditions. He seems to be somebody who doesn't complicate things very much. He is very well-prepared, and well-organized, thinks about where he has to bowl the ball and bowls it. He doesn't worry about what happened to the last one. He focuses on the next one."

Greg Chappell on India's ICC Trophy drought

Team India has received a lot of flak for not quite being able to cross the hurdle in the knockouts. They last won an ICC Trophy back in 2013 and have been criticized for just not being good enough in crunch moments.

However, Greg Chappell feels that India have always been among the top teams and it was just that the opposition played better than them on the day. He stated:

"I don't think India have done much wrong to be honest. (ICC knockouts) These tournaments are hard to win and other teams have just played better when the time has come. So India have been there and thereabouts all the time, no matter what the format."

India have an incredible chance to end their trophy drought by winning the ODI World Cup at home later this year.