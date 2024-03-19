"The least I can do for you"- Ravichandran Ashwin makes hilarious request to Janhvi Kapoor's parody X account

Ravichandran Ashwin is known for his sense of humor. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder often attracts the attention of the fans by using his wit on social media platforms.

In a new addition to the list of Ashwin's social media antics, he gave a hilarious response to a parody account of Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor. A social media user kept his username as 'Janhvi Kapoor Parody' and thanked Ashwin for arranging box tickets for her for the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2024.

Ashwin reshared the tweet and hilariously replied:

"The least I can do for you. Btw can you send me those G stand tickets in return for what I have done for you?"

Expand Tweet

Although Ashwin plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is his home franchise. He has been asking about the tickets for the CSK vs RCB match on social media.

It seems like the parody account creator of Janhvi Kapoor noticed Ashwin's tweets and then sent the aforementioned message to him.

Can Ravichandran Ashwin guide Rajasthan Royals to their second IPL trophy?

Ravichandran Ashwin helped India beat England in a WTC series this year (Image: Getty)

Ashwin will turn up for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. RR secured his services at the mega auction in 2022, and since then, he has been a regular member of the franchise.

In 2022, Ashwin played a major role in the team's journey to the final by scalping 12 wickets and scoring 191 runs. The veteran off-spinner performed well in IPL 2023 also, picking up 14 wickets for the Royals, but RR failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

IPL 2024 will start on Friday, March 22, with a match between RCB and CSK. RR will open their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, March 24, in Jaipur.